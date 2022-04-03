Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 324,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,783,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Datadog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $153.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,192.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.23.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $823,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,523 shares of company stock worth $83,107,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

