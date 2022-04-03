Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,079,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,257,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.21% of WNS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

WNS stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $91.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

