Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,134,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.85% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.43. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -297.14%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

