Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 1,604,339 Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,604,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,167,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.47% of Codexis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Codexis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Codexis alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.75. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.