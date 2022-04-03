Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,286,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,417,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Leslie’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,134,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 530,638 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,022,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $31.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

