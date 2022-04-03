Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

BLK opened at $769.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $755.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $848.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.