Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 706,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,082,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.41% of Denbury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denbury by 416.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,405 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth about $6,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Denbury by 704.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Denbury by 18,857.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Denbury by 25.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Shares of DEN opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.16 and a beta of 3.45. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

