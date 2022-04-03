Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 1,042,669 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,042,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,879,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.29% of Tyson Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.