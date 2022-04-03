Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 1,334,748 Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,334,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $101,187,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 7.75% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIN stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

