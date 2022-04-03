Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 2,357,538 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,357,538 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,255,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.57% of Associated Banc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASB. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

