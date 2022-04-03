Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 241,088 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 241,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 208.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 283.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $340.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

