Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 56,021 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,600,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $667.73 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $273.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $649.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $740.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

