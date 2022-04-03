Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 5,758,849 Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,758,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,322,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 20.32% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 11.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 108,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOF opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

