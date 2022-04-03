Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 7,274,400 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,274,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,829,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.43% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,357,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,618.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 527,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 507,938 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 2,076,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 81,419 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

TME stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

