Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $44.29 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,822,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,294,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.09% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLS stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHLS has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

