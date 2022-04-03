Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $45.80 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 492,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,800,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Emerson Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 647,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,996,000 after purchasing an additional 34,087 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.56.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

