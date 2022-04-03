Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $46.39 Million in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,856,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,386,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 5.68% of GreenTree Hospitality Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $528.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85.

GreenTree Hospitality Group ( NYSE:GHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.72). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $13.50 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

