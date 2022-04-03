Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $46.71 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 185,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $46,705,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 58,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $262.50 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.76.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

