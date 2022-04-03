Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $47.49 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,491,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Dollar General as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $226.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.89 and a 200-day moving average of $216.95. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.