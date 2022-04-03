Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $47.89 Million in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 277,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,888,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.93% of Wingstop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 92,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Wingstop by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Wingstop by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period.

Shares of WING stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.30. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.96 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

