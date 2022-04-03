Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $84.01 Million in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,150,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,007,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 9.36% of Douglas Dynamics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $139,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.95 million during the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 88.55%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

