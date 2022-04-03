Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $89.54 Million in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 964,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cerner as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cerner by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 211.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 77.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 35.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

