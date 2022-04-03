Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $93.78 Million in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 378,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,778,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.06% of Enstar Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 151,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $262.00 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $286.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 80.76%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

