Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $96.79 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 786,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,794,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Elastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Elastic by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,710,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.13.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.41.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

