Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $44.52 Million Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 380,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.23% of Akamai Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of AKAM opened at $120.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $121.80. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,709 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

