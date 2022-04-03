Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $44.99 Million Investment in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 662,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,992,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of onsemi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

