Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $45.86 Million Investment in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,815,074 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,857,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Banco Santander-Chile as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSAC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

