Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $49.20 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 739,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,197,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Activision Blizzard as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

ATVI stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

