Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $51.93 Million Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 898,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,925,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Exelon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.66 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

