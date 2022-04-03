Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $51.96 Million Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,770,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,963,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.82% of Patterson Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

