Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $52.24 Million Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 684,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,244,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of Fortive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

FTV stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

