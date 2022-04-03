Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $53.29 Million Investment in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,021,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,289,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Franchise Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $41.59 on Friday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.84%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

