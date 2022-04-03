Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $56.56 Million Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 901,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,559,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.89% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,380,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,367,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,637,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.46.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

