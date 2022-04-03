Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $56.74 Million Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,769,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,738,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.64% of Dun & Bradstreet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,839,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Barclays cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

DNB stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -102.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

