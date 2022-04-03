Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $56.74 Million Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,769,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,738,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.64% of Dun & Bradstreet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,839,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DNB stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -102.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.