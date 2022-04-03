Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $57.66 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,658,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Equinix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Equinix by 34.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $763.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $707.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.69. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $662.26 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 137.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

