Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $58.22 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,213 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of United Rentals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.69.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $354.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

