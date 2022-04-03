Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 559,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,225,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.40% of Bunge as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bunge by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 87.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 168,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $112.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.