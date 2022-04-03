Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,213,285 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,704,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of HP as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $40.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,427. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

