Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 902,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,839,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ingersoll Rand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746,032 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,762,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

