Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 518,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.78 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

