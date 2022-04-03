Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 160,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.30% of Zebra Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA stock opened at $413.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.29. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.