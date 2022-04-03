Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 119,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,201,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Northrop Grumman at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $454.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.85 and its 200-day moving average is $389.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $322.90 and a twelve month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

