Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,338,213 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,720,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 10.04% of Quanex Building Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 17.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

