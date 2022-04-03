Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,664,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,564,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.97% of Callaway Golf as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.