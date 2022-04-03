Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 604,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,585,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Impinj at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Impinj by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 367,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth $10,295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Impinj by 7.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 588 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $35,679.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,761 shares of company stock worth $4,214,900 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $62.75 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

