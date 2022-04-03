Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 896,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

