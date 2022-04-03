Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,451,337 iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,451,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,427,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 6.60% of iShares MSCI France ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 8,546.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

