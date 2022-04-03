Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 638,699 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 638,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $98,927,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

