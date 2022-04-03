Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $48.62 Million Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,162,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,618,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.23% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,744,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $47,115,000. Attestor Ltd bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $30,316,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $28,839,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $26,088,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $43.21 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.19.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

