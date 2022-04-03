Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $49.60 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 546,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,603,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.02% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.91.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,812 shares of company stock worth $8,851,526. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

